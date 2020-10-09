Crews repairing downed wires on Stockbridge Road in Hadley, residents urged to avoid area

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Utility crews are repairing powerlines on Stockbridge Street in Hadley Friday after powerful storms brought them down Wednesday.

According to Lt. Kuc of the Hadley Police Department, Stockbridge Street currently remains closed to through traffic but will likely reopen by Friday night after crews repair and clear the street of the downed wires.

(Photos below were sent by a 22News viewer who lives on Stockbridge Street in Hadley)

Today around 4:40pm – Strong winds knocked down a utility pole in our front yard, snapped it in two like a toothpick, live wires across the road , trees down across the street, and next to our house too!

Lt. Kuc said the department has received many reports of residents driving around cones and barricades, on to lawns and the over the downed wires, which could be dangerous.

“While we understand that the road being closed is an inconvenience, driving over any downed wires is extremely dangerous, and could also damage the downed wires,” Lt. Kuc said.

He added that Eversource has been made aware of the situation and will make the repair as soon as possible.