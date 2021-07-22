Crews respond to small fire in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews responded Thursday morning to fire alarms on Union Street in Easthampton.

Responders found a small fire in the basement of a house. Authorities reported that residents of the building were unaware of the fire as they thought the alarm was caused by dust from a nearby worksite. Easthampton Fire Department issued a statement reminding community members to always follow proper protocols when residents hear a fire alarm go off.

No injuries were reported from the incident.