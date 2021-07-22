Crews respond to small fire in Easthampton

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Easthampton Fire Dept.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews responded Thursday morning to fire alarms on Union Street in Easthampton.

Responders found a small fire in the basement of a house. Authorities reported that residents of the building were unaware of the fire as they thought the alarm was caused by dust from a nearby worksite. Easthampton Fire Department issued a statement reminding community members to always follow proper protocols when residents hear a fire alarm go off.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today