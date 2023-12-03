GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews were sent to a motor vehicle fire at the Post Office in Granby on Sunday.
It was being asked by the Granby Fire Department to avoid the area while crews put out the fire, but the fire has been cleared.
There is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.