SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department was sent to a brush fire on Saturday.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, the brush fire was reportedly close to a building. When crews arrived, they found an unattended burn in the backyard of a home. The fire was put out and there were no reported injuries.

This fire serves as a reminder that open burning is only allowed from January 15th to May 1st. Burning outside the window could’ve resulted in fines.

Also, any burn must always have someone tending to the fire and never be left unattended.