Crews worked to put out truck fire in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of Northampton fire responders as well as police officers put out a truck fire that broke out Friday evening.

Northampton Police Department Chief Kasper told 22News, just after 3:00 p.m, Northhampton fire crews, and police officers were called to 35 Fruit Street where they found a truck engulfed in flames.

Kasper said the owner had been working on his truck when it caught on fire after he attempted to start it. The Northampton Fire Department was able to put out the fire with no injuries reported.