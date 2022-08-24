SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley and state police are conducting an investigation at a home on Bach Lane Wednesday morning, where power company workers have had to cut the electricity.

South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gundersen confirmed to 22News that it is a criminal investigation, but that there is no threat of harm to people in the neighborhood. Gundersen did say that the South Hadley Electric Light Department had to cut power to the house “due to the nature of the investigation.”

Our 22News crew could see an officer wearing special equipment, which Gundersen said was due to possible chemicals inside the home.

Bach Lane is a side street located off Pearl Street on the northern edge of town.

MAP: Bach Lane in South Hadley

Additional details on the nature of the investigation were not immediately released. 22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.