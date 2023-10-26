EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two crosswalks are being installed on Route 10 in Easthampton in response to two pedestrians who were struck and killed by a vehicle last year.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Easthampton, MassDOT will be installing two new crosswalks to address pedestrian safety at two locations on Route 10 between Groveland Street and the Northampton City line (to the north).

“We applaud MassDOT for initiating this project in response to the two pedestrians that were

struck and killed in this area last year,” said Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

Photo sent to 22News from the Easthampton Mayor’s Office

The crosswalks will also include sidewalk improvements, Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons (RRFBs), and new bus stops coordinated with the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority and the City of Easthampton.

“I am very happy this MassDOT project will improve safety for people walking and using transit

on Northampton Street. Elsewhere, DPW will continue improving crossing safety and extending

safe networks for all users in the City, building off the excellent Manhan Trail spine and working

outwards,” said City Engineer Dan Murphy.