Cultural Chaos festival in Easthampton draws thousands

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Live music, art and delicious food brought Easthampton residents together Saturday night for a street festival.

Saturday night was the 6th annual “Cultural Chaos.” The annual festival shows off what Cottage Street in Easthampton has to offer.

Cottage Street is filled with a variety of venues, from art studios to restaurants. One Holyoke resident told 22News, this is her third year coming to the festival.

“It’s just so nice to see all the ways that Easthampton is doing so many wonderful things,” Fleur Sustache said. “Supporting the arts, getting people together and building community.”

Cottage Street was closed down at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and reopened after 6 p.m.

Cultural Chaos usually expects a crowd between 5,000 to as many as 15,000-people.