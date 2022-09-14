NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mass Cultural Council and its partners will be celebrating its fiscal year 2022 Cultural Facilities Fund grants awarded to cultural organizations throughout the state.

Massachusetts Cultural Council Executive Director Michael Bobbitt and MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera will join Hampshire County legislators and local officials at noon Wednesday at the Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity in Northampton. They received a $162,000 grant to renovate their space.

The tour will continue at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art for a roundtable discussion about the ArtsHub with members of the western Mass creative community.

“Our team at Mass Cultural Council is focused on amplifying the many benefits the Power of Culture provides Massachusetts residents, visitors, and communities,” said Bobbitt. “It is a joy and a passion for me to tour, visit, network with, and learn more about the cultural assets in western Massachusetts, and I am so grateful to Sen. Comerford and her legislative colleagues for hosting me today.”

“I’m grateful to Hampshire County legislators and local leaders for the opportunity to explore some of the creative institutions that make Western Massachusetts so special,” said Rivera. “Northampton and Amherst are home to dynamic arts and culture communities that create high-quality jobs, drive equitable economic growth, and enrich local neighborhoods. At MassDevelopment, we’re proud to support these institutions by administering the Cultural Facilities Fund with Mass Cultural Council, which provides major improvement grants to nonprofit cultural organizations.”

“My team and I are honored to be hosting Michael Bobbitt, Dan Rivera, and their teams,” said Comerford. “Our region’s arts institutions are vibrant engines of community transformation and economic development. I’m delighted to work with state colleagues to shine the well-deserved spotlight in their direction while also helping to channel resources.”

“I am so excited to welcome Executive Director Bobbitt and President and CEO Rivera for a tour of Florence this week to showcase the amazing cultural and economic development activity happening in this key part of Northampton,” said Sciarra. “We’re grateful for their interest and support as we promote Northampton as an important cultural center of western Massachusetts.”

“I am looking forward to welcoming back Michael Bobbitt and to greeting Dan Rivera in the 3rd Hampshire District and sharing with them the ways in which our arts and cultural institutions are essential to the economic (and emotional) health of our residents and communities,” said Domb. “I am excited to express our appreciation for their generous engagement and to learn what these partnerships need in order to continue to flourish.”

“A vibrant arts community makes Northampton a place where people want to live, study, and visit,” said Sabadosa. “With rising housing costs, however, supporting artists with affordable creative spaces has never been more important. I’m grateful that Michael Bobbitt and Dan Rivera have made time in their schedules to hear directly from local artists and cultural leaders so we can work together to best support them.”

“Florence is flourishing,” said Cassandra Holden, Executive Director, Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity. “Arts and culture intertwine with history here creating fertile ground for creative exploration and expression. I am excited to welcome Michael Bobbitt and Dan Rivera to the village and highlight the work of the many talented artists, artisans, historians, and educators whose work enriches this community and makes this such a vibrant place to live.”

“We are excited to share the progress of the ArtsHub with Michael Bobbitt, who spoke so eloquently about the potential of the ArtsHub at the kick-off Virtual Summit, How to Recover and Thrive, in January,” said Lisa Davol, Director of Marketing, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and co-coordinator of the ArtsHub. “As the leader of the arts in the Commonwealth, we are thrilled that he is able to visit, ten months into this project, to share in its early successes and hear our plans for the future.”

“We are equally pleased to introduce Dan Rivera, President and CEO of MassDevelopment and advisor to the Baker-Polito administration on reopening the economy during the pandemic, to the ArtsHub and share how it is setting the stage for the creative community to benefit from its many features,” said Dee Boyle-Clapp, Director of the Arts Extension Service and ArtsHub co-coordinator. “The ArtsHub received its primary support from a Mass Office of Business Development Recovery grant, and we are excited to share how the ArtsHub has utilized this support on behalf of the region’s creative businesses.”