Cummington Fair opens Thursday with COVID precautions in place

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cummington Fair is returning for its annual four-day run, one year after it had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agricultural fair in western Hampshire County, which dates back to 1869, features food, rides, live performances, and special events, such as a demolition derby (which will be held Friday night.) It also features livestock and craft competitions.
This year, COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including a requirement that masks be worn in all buildings. Sanitizing stations will be in place, and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the fair on Saturday and Sunday, from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M.
The gates for the fair open Thursday afternoon at 4:00 P.M., with fireworks scheduled for 9:00 P.M.
Here are the hours for the fair:
- Thursday, August 26 – 4:00-9:30 P.M.
- Friday, August 27 – 4:00-9:30 P.M.
- Saturday, August 28 – 7:00 A.M. – 9:30 P.M.
- Sunday, August 29 – 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.