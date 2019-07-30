Cummington’s ‘The Village Closet’ being asked to relocate

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization in Hampshire county is being asked to vacate their location.

The town of Cummington is asking The Village Closet to find a new location to make way for municipal office space.

As of August 1, The Village Closet will no longer be open at 2 Main Street in Cummington.

The non-profit has called the former Berkshire Trail Elementary School building home since 2016 after the Central Berkshire Regional School district closed the school in 2014.

The Village Closet served more than 1,500 families last year, distributing donated baby, children and maternity supplies to families all over western Massachusetts.

Now, they need your help.

“We are actively looking for new spaces so any leads on low, affordable rent,” said “It Takes a Village” Program Director, Lisa Goding. “If the public has any input on some areas that we might be able to house our Village Closet and parents groups that would be wonderful.”

All tenants of the former school are being asked to leave to make room for the town’s incoming high-speed internet service and municipal offices.

The Village Closet is only open on Tuesdays, so until they find a new space, Tuesday will be their last day serving the community.