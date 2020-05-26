Curbside pickup begins for local non-essential businesses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Although most non-essential businesses are open, many still don’t let you inside the facility for safety reasons.

Gov. Charlie Baker lifted the state’s non-essential businesses closure last week, but many businesses still don’t feel comfortable letting the public inside their stores just yet.

That’s why curbside pickup continues for most across the state. ‘Forget Me Not Flowers’ in Northampton has reopened, after closing its doors for several weeks.

Rebecca Fitzgerald, Owner of Forget Me Not Florist said they are only doing daily non-contact deliveries. Since their space is on the smaller side, they don’t feel comfortable letting people inside due to safety reasons as the pandemic continues.

“As of right now our deliveries are still kind of trickling in,” said Fitzgerald. “We are only able to get flowers twice a week, instead of 5 days a week so we are basically just doing florist choice arrangements just trying to accommodate everybody’s needs.”



Since many weddings have been postponed until the Fall, ‘Forget Me Not Florist’ has many flower orders on hold. Fitzgerald says they hope to open the entire store in August, but that depends entirely on coronavirus case numbers and comfortability.

Being a smaller organization, they hope they can bounce back once things start getting back to normal.