FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some lucky non-profit organizations were awarded Thursday night for their work in the community.

Florence Bank celebrated its 20th annual Customer’s Choice Community Grants Gala Thursday at Frank Newhall Look Park.

Each year, Florence Bank awards $5,000 in grants to dozens of nonprofits chosen by its customers.

This year, 45 nonprofits received grants totaling $100,000.

The Williamsburg Fire Department received some money to help buy more equipment for the team.

Captain Jim Ferron of the Williamsburg Fire Department, told 22News, “We’re buying equipment that the budget doesn’t usually afford. This year we are buying a rescue basket. It’s a stretcher to use in technical rescues that costs $3500.”

Kevin Day, President & CEO of Florence Bank said, “At Florence Bank, we love helping people in need. This program is special because our customers direct us to where they think the needs are and we are able to respond to our customers’ choices.”

To qualify for a community grant, organizations must receive at least 50 votes through the fan voting process.

Below is a list of this year’s non-profits: