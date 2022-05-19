FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some lucky non-profit organizations were awarded Thursday night for their work in the community.
Florence Bank celebrated its 20th annual Customer’s Choice Community Grants Gala Thursday at Frank Newhall Look Park.
Each year, Florence Bank awards $5,000 in grants to dozens of nonprofits chosen by its customers.
This year, 45 nonprofits received grants totaling $100,000.
The Williamsburg Fire Department received some money to help buy more equipment for the team.
Captain Jim Ferron of the Williamsburg Fire Department, told 22News, “We’re buying equipment that the budget doesn’t usually afford. This year we are buying a rescue basket. It’s a stretcher to use in technical rescues that costs $3500.”
Kevin Day, President & CEO of Florence Bank said, “At Florence Bank, we love helping people in need. This program is special because our customers direct us to where they think the needs are and we are able to respond to our customers’ choices.”
To qualify for a community grant, organizations must receive at least 50 votes through the fan voting process.
Below is a list of this year’s non-profits:
- Shriners Hospitals for Children, Springfield
- the Therapeutic Equestrian Center
- Dakin
- Amherst Neighbors
- Amherst Survival Center
- Belchertown Animal Relief Committee, Inc. (BARC)
- Belchertown K-9, Cancer Connection, Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital VNA & Hospice, Easthampton Community Center
- Easthampton Elementary Schools PTO
- Edward Hopkins Educational Foundation
- Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
- Friends of Forbes Library, Friends of Lilly Library
- Friends of M.N. Spear Memorial Library
- Friends of Northampton Legion Baseball
- Friends of the Williamsburg Library
- Goshen Firefighters Association
- Grow Food Northampton
- Granby Senior Center
- Habitat for Humanity Pioneer Valley
- Historic Northampton
- Hitchcock Center for the Environment
- It Takes a Village
- J.F.K. Middle School
- Kestrel Land Trust
- Leeds Elementary School PTO
- Ludlow Boys & Girls Club
- Manna Community Kitchen
- Northampton Community Music Center
- Northampton High School PTO
- Northampton Neighbors
- Northampton Survival Center
- Our Lady of the Hills Parish
- Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School
- Revitalize CDC
- Riverside Industries
- R.K. Finn Ryan Road School
- Safe Passage
- Smith Vocational High School PTO
- The Parish Cupboard
- Whole Children
- Williamsburg Firefighters Association.