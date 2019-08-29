Customers disappointed after PVTA stops bus service to Hadley mall

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The PVTA has stopped its service to one Hampshire County destination.

Riders must find alternate routes in order to get to Walmart and other stores at Mountain Farms Mall, and they say, it’s a huge inconvenience.

The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority announced that the B43 buses will no longer bring riders to and from Mountain Farms Mall in Hadley due to safety concerns.

The temporary suspension is due to the recent reconfiguration of the parking lot at the shopping center, which houses stores like Walmart and Barnes and Noble.

The PVTA posted this statement on its website last week saying in part:

PVTA is working to return to the Mountain Farms Mall as soon as the safety concerns can be remedied.

The Mountain Farm parking lot is being reconstructed for the openings of new storefronts along Route 9, like LL. Bean and Five Guys Burgers.

This move is forcing many riders to get off at the Hampshire Mall PVTA stop, cross both Route 9 and South Maple Street, in order to then get to Mountain Farms Mall. 22News spoke to one rider waiting for the bus at the Hampshire Mall bus stop to get to Mountain Farms stores.

“Well there is no crosswalk,” said Pamela Weston of Northampton. “A lot of people that are handicapped use that bus and it’s just a pain to have to go to the Hampshire Mall.”

The PVTA is negotiating with mall management to find a solution that will get riders to and from Walmart and other stores in the mall.

It’s not yet known how long this bus route will be suspended.