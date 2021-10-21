Cybersecurity for the workforce training held in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An event was held in Hadley to highlight cyber workforce training in the Pioneer Valley and across the state Thursday morning.

A discussion was focused on the role of private sector companies in training students for careers in the cybersecurity sector. Public leaders say there is a critical need for a trained cybersecurity workforce to protect IT systems from rising cyber threats such as ransomware and malware.

“Everybody nowadays needs to know about cyber-security, about the risks that come with the technology that we use as a part of our everyday life.” State Rep. Daniel Carey, 2nd Hampshire District

The event also took place during National Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week, an annual campaign hosted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.