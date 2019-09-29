‘Will Bike 4 Food’ cyclists help local residents struggling with hunger

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts held its ninth annual “Will Bike 4 Food” charity cycling event in Hatfield Sunday.

Over 450 cyclists rode through the Pioneer Valley Sunday to help feed Western Massachusetts residents struggling with hunger.

Every dollar raised enables the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to provide up to 3 meals for those in need.

The Food Banks serves more than 225,000 residents across western Massachusetts’ four counties. Director Andrew Morehouse spoke with 22News on how this event has helped feed those in need.

“Why not have a cycling event in the fall? People can enjoy the beauty of western Massachusetts, while supporting an important worthy cause, and that’s feeding our neighbors in need,” said Morehouse.

This was the largest turnout ever for the 25-mile Will Bike 4 Food charity ride. The event is also the largest fundraiser for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“This is one of the best causes in the local area,” said John Parker of South Deerfield. “All of the volunteers are all really good, it’s just a really fun day and the cause is definitely worth it.”

The Food Bank’s annual charity bike ride has raised nearly $710,000 since they started it in 2011, providing more than 2-million meals to those in need.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis also served as emcee for the event.