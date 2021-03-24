DA: 18-year-old ordered marijuana on SnapChat, shot man during exchange in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A judge ordered an 18-year-old man held without bail during his arraignment Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Shea Avenue in Belchertown last year.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Ixandrian Aponte of Belchertown was arraigned virtually in Eastern Hampshire District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder (firearm), armed assault with intent to rob (firearm), assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He will remain in custody pending a dangerousness hearing on April 2, the DA’s office said.

The Belchertown Police Department along with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office arrested Aponte early Wednesday morning at his home on Depot Street on a warrant following an extensive investigation into the shooting.

Authorities allege that on November 12, 2020, Aponte ordered marijuana through SnapChat and arranged for an exchange on Shae Avenue. When a vehicle approached him, Aponte tried to rob the two occupants at gunpoint and then shot into the vehicle.

A bullet hit the front passenger who sustained significant injuries, according to the DA’s office.

The front seat passenger was taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment.