DA: Vermont man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after police chase in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase on I-91 in Holyoke and Northampton Sunday night.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey, Sunday night around 9 p.m. state police troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-91 in Holyoke for having an unreadable license plate. According to police, the driver allegedly sped away and reached speeds of approximately 100-112mph.

Carey said the car then attempted to exit the interstate at Exit 18 in Northampton but failed to turn, drove through the median, and collided with the guardrail alongside the northbound on-ramp.

When police approached the car they found the driver and only occupant of the car, a 27-year-old man from Vermont, with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the area of the crash.

A firearm and a discharged catridge casing were also found inside the car.

The incident is still being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, MSP Crime Scene Services Section, MSP Ballistics Unit, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.