Daily Hampshire Gazette ending in-house printing; 29 to be laid off

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The publisher of the Daily Hampshire Gazette and the Greenfield Recorder says the printing of those newspapers will be outsourced to a central Massachusetts company, which will result in the loss of nearly 30 jobs at the company’s Northampton facility.

Publisher Michael Moses made the announcement in a message posted on the Gazette and Recorder websites Monday. In it, Moses says the decision came after careful deliberation, and will allow the papers to focus more on providing local news content. He added that the change will not impact newspaper delivery times or the quality of their product.

“Our team of journalists will remain deeply committed to serving the region, as we have for more than 200 years,” Moses wrote.

Twenty-nine staff members will lose their jobs as a result of the move. The majority of those employees, 20, are part time, with the remaining nine being full-time employees. Moses says all of the workers will be eligible for severance packages.