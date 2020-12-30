Daily Hampshire Gazette lays off several employees, Editor in Chief included

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Daily Hampshire Gazette’s Editor in Chief has been laid off as part of many changes taking place at the Northampton newspaper.

The Gazette parting ways with Editor in Chief Brooke Hauser is one of eight layoffs and voluntary buyouts affecting employees of the newspaper. The Newspaper’s publisher said these changes have been made due to the economic impact the pandemic has had on the paper.

According to Daily Hampshire Gazette Publisher Michael Moses, the position of editor of the Gazette and Recorder have been consolidated into one role. Joan Livingston the current Greenfield Recorder editor will now have that role for both the Recorder and Gazette.

Hauser, now the former editor in chief tweeted earlier Wednesday saying, “And…I was just told my job was ‘eliminated.’ I love my staff, I love this paper, and I love this community. What a shame.”

In a message from the publisher on the newspaper’s website, Moses said, “The staffing changes we’re made to keep the Gazette moving forward while we wait until the economy improves. While never pleasant, everything we’ve done is with the future in mind and every intent on remaining a strong paper for years to come.”

The Gazette has also recently outsourced their printing press and is looking to sell their Northampton building.