Daily Hampshire Gazette union members cease additional work in protest of outsourcing of jobs

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The union at a local newspaper is taking a stand against it’s organization’s ownership.

According to the paper’s staff, the retaliation is due to a thinning staff and outsourcing of local jobs.

The Hampshire Gazette is owned by Newspapers of New England. According to PVNG Union Council Chair and Gazette Reporter Bera Dunau, the staff will begin ‘work to rule’ which means they will do no work beyond required duties. For example, the staff will no longer take calls outside of their normal scheduled hours.

“So this is a way of showing Newspapers of New England all the extra work that we do, and doing that to demonstrate we would like our college’s jobs to be protected and the work they do to be protected,” said Dunau.

According to the staff, Newspapers of New England now wants the power to outsource editing and art department jobs.

22News was unable to connect with Newspapers of New England for comment.