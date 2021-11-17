Daily Hampshire Gazette: Workers strike and refuse to put their names on stories and photos

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Workers at the Daily Hampshire Gazette have escalated their strike against Newspapers of New England now refusing to put their names on stories and photos.

The byline strike by the Pioneer Valley News Guild is in response to what they call insulting proposals during labor negotiations. According to the PVNG New England Newspapers most recently proposed a 1.75% raise for workers over the next three years which they say does not even cover forecasted inflation and would ultimately amount to a pay cut.

Previously, the Pioneer Valley News Guild was conducting a ‘work to rule’ strike which meant employees would only work within their job descriptions and cease picking up extra hours and tasks to account for layoffs by their parent company.