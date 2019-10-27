Dakin Humane Society holds Toasted Owl Gives A Hoot Halloween Fun Run’.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Rays of Hope’ supporters weren’t the only ones to brave the elements on Sunday, as dog lovers gathered for the ‘Toasted Owl Gives A Hoot Halloween Fun Run’.



The event in Northampton raised money for the Dakin Humane Society.

Runners and walkers were encouraged to bring their dogs along for a fun run in the rain.

Costumes for owners and their best friends added some extra Halloween spirit. But At the end of the day, the weather couldn’t diminish the cause.

Granby resident, Caroline Daly, told 22News that the rain wasn’t going to stop her from supporting a great cause.

“It’s for the animals, it really is. They are the best. they deserve everything even if it’s raining,” said Daly. “Any time we have an opportunity to support Dakin and support animals is totally worth it and they get to wear cute costumes.”

Sunday’s run also collected cat food donations for Dakin.