Dakin Humane Society hosted their Annual Barks and Brews event Sunday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society hosted their Barks and Brews Fundraiser for dogs and their owners at the Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton Sunday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the event featured music, dog-themed activities, dog training mini-sessions, contests and beers from the brewery.

The event was from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and there was a special hour from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. for guests who purchased a VIP ticket.

Most the vendors featured dog-centric products or services, including nail trimming, baths, treats and family portraits.

The proceeds from the event will help Dakin offset the cost of sheltering, treating and fostering more than 20,000 animals each year.

Did you attend Barks and Brews? Send photos of your furry friend’s enjoying the event to reportit@wwlp.com!

