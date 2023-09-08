NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Damon Road in Northampton has been temporarily closed to westbound vehicle traffic following severe storm damage.
According to police, the closure is at the Coolidge Bridge Rotary, and motorists are urged to use alternative routes until repairs can be completed. Construction crews are scheduled to assess the damage and initiate necessary repairs starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
City officials have not provided a specific estimated time for the road’s reopening, as the extent of the damage requires a thorough evaluation before repairs can begin.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.