NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Damon Road in Northampton has been temporarily closed to westbound vehicle traffic following severe storm damage.

Courtesy of Northampton Police Department

Courtesy of Northampton Police Department

According to police, the closure is at the Coolidge Bridge Rotary, and motorists are urged to use alternative routes until repairs can be completed. Construction crews are scheduled to assess the damage and initiate necessary repairs starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

City officials have not provided a specific estimated time for the road’s reopening, as the extent of the damage requires a thorough evaluation before repairs can begin.