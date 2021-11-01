Dayton Street in South Hadley closed due to sewer main work

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Dayton Street in South Hadley will be closed to through traffic for sewer main construction beginning Monday.

According to the Town of South Hadley, crews from Ludlow Construction is scheduled to conduct in-place replacement of the sanitary sewer main and house service laterals from 6 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through Friday, November 12.

No on street parking will be allowed between the construction hours or vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. Parking will be available at the Council of Aging for residents that need to “come and go” during the day.

Residents how may have items in the public way will have to be marked or moved by the property owner such as lawn sprinklers/heads, basketball structures, mailboxes, etc.

The scheduled work is weather dependent and is subject to be changed.