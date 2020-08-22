DCR: Mitch’s Island in Hadley closed for 30 days effective immediately

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Conservation and Recreation on Friday announced a temporary closure of a section of Mitch’s Island in the Town of Hadley, effective immediately. 

DCR said its portion of Mitch’s Island located within the Connecticut River will temporarily close for 30 days at the request of the Connecticut River Task Force, which is made up of local, state, and federal enforcement agencies. 

DCR is part of the island’s ownership group and is working with the task force and others to address public safety, health, and resource protection issues on Mitch’s Island. 

