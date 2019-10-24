DEA will accept vaping products on National Drug Take Back Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – National Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday and more than just unused prescription drugs will be accepted this year.

As the statewide vaping ban continues, the Drug Enforcement Administration will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations Saturday. It’s a day meant for people to dispose of any unused or expired prescription drugs and now it includes any vaping products.

The State’s Department of Public Health has reported 17 additional cases of vaping-related lung injury to the CDC. That brings the total of 46 cases sent to the CDC. Sixteen of them have been confirmed and 30 are probable. Officials want to get those vaping products off the streets.

“Similarly to the way drug take back was started, people had pills and didn’t know how to get rid of them,” said Rachel Senecal, programs coordinator for the Elder and Persons with Disabilities Unit. “Now, the same is happening with vaping supplies and they are everywhere. Kids have them, adults have them, how do you get rid of them. So this is just another way to help the drug problem.”

More than 52,000 pounds of unwanted medications have been collected in Hampshire and Franklin counties since 2011. There are 12 locations in Hampshire County to drop off those products, including five in Franklin County.

You will need to take the lithium-ion batteries out of those vaping devices before you dispose of them. Someone at one of the 12 locations will be there to help if needed.