WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The well-known Chinese restaurant Debbie Wong in Ware announced Monday they are closed until further notice.

The restaurant posted on their social media page Monday stating, “Sorry to our loyal customers. We are closed until further notice.” According to a sign posted on the front door of the business, the property has been seized for nonpayment of taxes and is now in the property of the state.

According to the Department of Revenue, the owners of the restaurant owe approximately $68,273 to the state. The department lists any individuals or businesses that owe more than $25,000 to the Commonwealth.

According to an affidavit, the business has received several notices from the Commissioner of Revenue in 2021, 2022 and 2023 about paying their taxes.