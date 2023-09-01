WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police were called to a home last Friday afternoon for an uninvited guest swimming in the pool.

Ware police shared body camera footage of the incident that occurred around 12:40 p.m. last Friday. When they approached the in-ground pool, they found a small doe stuck in the pool’s thermal cover. The doe was able to get itself out of the cover but was still stuck inside the pool, swimming along the edge and trying to get out.

An officer was able to use the pool net to help the doe hop over the ledge and exit the pool. The doe was then seen running back into the woods.