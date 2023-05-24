SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A new take-home dinner option is available in South Hadley.

Delaney’s Market located at 459 Granby Road holding its grand opening at its newest location, on Thursday at 10 a.m. They specialize in ready-made meals, with everything from appetizers to desserts. You can even find meals to meet vegan and gluten-free needs.

Delaney’s Market has locations in Longmeadow, Westfield, and Wilbraham that are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.