WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews started working on the demolition of the former Helen E. James School building Tuesday.

The Williamsburg Police and Fire Department posted on Facebook showing the progress of tearing down the 100-year-old building located on 16 Main Street for a new public safety complex. The project will combine fire and police in a new 8,000 square feet building.

In April of 2021, the town voted to remove the Helen E. James school building and construct a new public safety complex at that location. Residents again voted in June 2021 to allow a Proposition 2 ½ debt exclusion for $5.1 million to allow funding of the project.

The construction is scheduled to be completed in September 2023.

Beginning Friday, July 15th, the town is hosting its 250th anniversary starting at 6 p.m. with live music, food, and fireworks. The fireworks are scheduled to launch at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the town will have a craft fair, food trucks, and live music. The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. in Haydenville and makes its way to Williamsburg Center.

Committee members of the new public safety complex will be available to answer any questions at the Anne T. Dunphy School parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.