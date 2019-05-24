Depot Rd. in Hatfield fully reopened after telephone pole broke

Hampshire County

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:
Hatfield pd_1558731963439.jpg.jpg

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A broken telephone pole caused a section of Depot Road in Hatfield to close Friday afternoon, police say. 

Depot Rd. was closed from the intersection of Straits Road to the intersection of Cronan Hill around 4 p.m. and reopened before 7 p.m.

Hatfield Police said Eversource crews fixed the broken telephone pole.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes until further notice while the repairs were made.

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick