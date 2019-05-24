Depot Rd. in Hatfield fully reopened after telephone pole broke

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A broken telephone pole caused a section of Depot Road in Hatfield to close Friday afternoon, police say.

Depot Rd. was closed from the intersection of Straits Road to the intersection of Cronan Hill around 4 p.m. and reopened before 7 p.m.

Hatfield Police said Eversource crews fixed the broken telephone pole.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes until further notice while the repairs were made.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.