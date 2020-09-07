Despite no fairs this year, farm related competitions still occurring at Three County Fairgrounds

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Day just wasn’t the same Monday at the Three County Fair in Northampton.

Had this been a normal holiday without the virus, the Three County Fairgrounds would likely have been filled with visitors enjoying the iconic activities of the more than 200-year-old fair.

Farm related competition was the only permissible activity on the fairgrounds, and it was highly beneficial for the young people raised on western Massachusetts farms.

“It makes it all worthwhile for families to know that their kids are out here and showing (the animals),” said General Manager of the fair Jamie Przypek.

Meanwhile at the Big E fairgrounds, Labor Day travelers from as far away as New Jersey satisfied their desire for Big E cream puffs from the Big E bakery.

Since the great New England fair has canceled its 17 day run because on the pandemic, fair-goers are taking advantage of the opportunity to visit and show their support and to indulge their appetites for this long-standing favorite food.

“The flavor, texture, the cream they put in it. Real good,” said one traveler.

It’s been a busy three days for the Big E Bakery, and the bakers have been busy preparing for this last minute rush. For fans who made the trip, mostly from Connecticut, cream puffs on the go will have to do, until the big e season of 2021