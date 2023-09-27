HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A new pedestrian and bike detour for the closed Norwottuck Rail Trail is in place on a portion of Route 9 in Hadley.

The tunnel is currently closed while construction is underway to widen Route 9. A segment of the rail trail from the tunnel to South Maple Street also remains closed.

The new detour provides pedestrians with a temporary crosswalk over Route 9 with a designated path separated by a fence from the construction area. One bicyclist using the detour told 22News they were thankful for the temporary crosswalk and police facilitation.

“We’re very happy that this wonderful gentleman, the police officer, escorted us across the street so we could continue because we came all the way to do our usual, our annual ride, and we didn’t have to turn around,” said Jinx Clancy of Marlborough.

This alternate route connects pedestrians and cyclists back to the Rail Trail where the construction zone ends. The tunnel is scheduled to reopen on Friday, October 6th.