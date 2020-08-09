‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ author visits South Hadley bookstore

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley’s Odyssey Bookshop welcomed an iconic children’s book author to celebrate its first event since the pandemic surfaced in March.

Taking his show on the road to western Massachusetts, children’s book author, Jeff Kinney, read from and signed copies of his iconic “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book series Sunday afternoon.

Since Kinney began his current tour, there’s been a startling difference in the accepted standards of how close we should be to others for the sake of us all.

The noted author injected some humor in the stark reality of the times. “I’ve also got a trident out of this distance,” Kinney told 22News. “We went around the country where there are hundreds of people and we can’t do that anymore.”

For the folks at the Odyssey, Jeff Kinney’s reading to the children from his Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, felt good breaking up the feelings brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We gave books to 200 kids, it was a lot of fun, a lot of happy faces after months of being kind of separated,” Kinney continued.

Many of Kinney’s young fans are the children of essential workers, especially invited because of their efforts combating COVID-19.