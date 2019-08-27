Digital textbooks becoming more popular among college students

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As students are heading back to campus, the cost of buying their textbooks can really add up.

The College Board estimates that the average student at a four-year, in-state college spends nearly $1,300 on textbooks in a year.

There are ways to cut costs, such as renting your books or buying used, but the Smith College bookstore employees, such as Chris Shea, said digital textbooks have become a growing trend that can save you quite a bit.

“It’s becoming more and more popular, every year more and more books are added to the digital library,” said Shea. “You can save hundreds of dollars in some cases. We have an econ book that is maybe $275 to buy it new, but you can get a digital version for under $40. It’s a good way to save a lot of money.”

Students are also able to sell back books at the end of the semester. Sometimes getting half of the original cost back.