Dine-in restaurants to open during phase two of reopening plan

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You will have to wait a little while longer before eating in a Massachusetts restaurant again.

Governor Charlie Baker announced a slow reopening to the state’s economy Monday, but reopening restaurants for dine-in service was not included in Phase One of the four-phase plan.

It looks like restaurants will have to wait until phase two to reopen its dining areas.

Baker said that each phase will last for at least three weeks. Therefore, the earliest restaurants can hope to resume dine-in services is some time during the second week of June, if all goes according to plan.

Establishments that only serve alcohol and do not prepare food onsite will be included in phase three of the reopening plan, which looks to begin in late June. Restaurants are still able to continue offering takeout and delivery.

Andrew Brow, owner of HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar, told 22News, “That’s not a shock. I’m a little surprised about the outdoor dining. I have the outdoor patio set up in hopes that today we were going to move forward a little quicker but it is what it is. It’s better to keep people safe at this point and hopefully move forward toward a new normal sooner rather than later.”

Governor Baker first announced the temporary closure of dining rooms in March due to coronavirus health concerns. The Baker Administration said a restaurant and hospitality work group is working to help develop procedures for a safe opening.

However, no date has been set yet for the second phase of the reopening process.