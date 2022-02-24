SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Mount Holyoke professor made an accidental discovery that dates back nearly 200 million years.

Mark McMenamin said he collected rocks from the UMass campus that he was planning to put in his garden. When he got home, he realized he had picked up a nearly 200-million year old dinosaur bone. He said it’s an elbow of a Neotheropoda, the largest predator in the world during the Jurassic time.

“It means that we now know the size of the largest predator on land in the early Jurassic and it also is going to allow us to make better comparisons between our dinosaurs and those in other parts of the world.” Professor McMenamin

McMenamin said dinosaur tracks were first discovered in Western Massachusetts in the early 1800’s.

He hopes this discovery will lead to a new facility or museum dedicated to the pre-history on our area.