Discussion at Hatfield Elementary focused on school shootings, students coping with fear

Hampshire County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night, a school in Hatfield was the center for a panel discussion on a pressing issue in America.

Northwestern DA David Sullivan moderated a talk on school shootings and how students can cope with fear of violence.

Among the speakers at Hatfield Elementary School was Anne Thalheimer, a survivor fellow who works with schools to bring awareness to the public’s role in gun legislation.

Keynote speaker Anne Thalheimer told 22News, “As a gun violence survivor myself, part of it is instead of us preparing for something that is going to be so terrifying and traumatic, I think we should take steps to prevent it from happening in the first place.”

At Tuesday’s panel, Thalheimer spoke to students and families about “BE SMART,” a campaign designed to help parents normalize conversations with their children about gun safety.

