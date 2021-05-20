Discussions continue about alternative to Northampton Police

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The discussion continues in Northampton about an alternative to the Police Department in a virtual meeting.

The City Council heard the public’s comments about the proposed department of community care, a new independent entity that would respond to certain 911 calls instead of police.

Reactions from the public are mixed, but one Northampton resident told 22News it could be beneficial.

Ruth Griggs of Northampton told 22News, “People that are in various kinds of emotional crisis or drug crisis that having people that will treat them with compassion and a social service type focus is really important.”

No decision was made during the city council meeting, it was just a discussion.