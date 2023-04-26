GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – An abandoned dog remains in recovery three weeks after she was found tied to a pole in Granby.

The dog, named Porter, remains at the MSPCA Boston Adoption Center and is finishing treatment for a skin condition as well as receiving some dental work. No owner has yet to come forward, therefore MSPCA expects Porter will be available for adoption in the near future.

Porter is roughly two-years-old, medium sized and a mixed breed. She was found in the evening of Tuesday, April 4th tied to a pole on Porter Street. According to Granby Animal Control, the dog was reported underweight and injured when she was found. Granby Police also said she was not microchipped.

Granby Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to find an owner. If you know anything, you are asked to call the law enforcement hotline at 800-628-5808.