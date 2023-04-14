GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – MSPCA along with Granby Police are investigating the abandonment of a female dog found tied to a pole on Porter Street on April 4th and are asking for the public’s help.

MSPCA says the dog is roughly two-years-old, medium sized and a mixed breed. She was found in the evening of Tuesday, April 4th. According to Granby Animal Control, the dog has been reported underweight and injured when she was found. The dog was taken to the MSPCA Boston Adoption Center on April 10 and is recovering.

“It was clear when the dog came to us that she needed help,” explained MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. “She was underweight and hurt, but while in our care she is improving daily.”

Credit: Granby Police

Credit: Granby Police

Credit: MSPCA-Angell

Credit: MSPCA-Angell

The MSPCA is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner. If you know anything, you are asked to call the Law enforcement hotline at 800-628-5808.