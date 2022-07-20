AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – A new dog park in Amherst that has been in the works since 2015 and completed in June will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new dog park is located at the Old Belchertown Road landfill site. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held with on July 27th at 10 a.m.

The task force was formed in 2017 to provide potential locations, designs, funding options, and governance structures. The town was awarded Community Preservation Act funds for the site and design that was developed by Berkshire Design Group of Northampton in 2018.

A private foundation dedicated to canine welfare in Massachusetts called Stanton Foundation provided a grant covering 90% of construction costs which was completed in June.

“We are very excited to be opening the Amherst Dog Park next week. The project is the culmination of years of work by so many people. I want to extend thanks to the Task Force, CPA Committee, Town Council, the Stanton Foundation and many donors who supported the project. A special note of thanks to our talented DPW staff who played key roles in the final design, construction and will help to oversee operations and maintenance of the park,” said Dave Ziomek, Assistant Town Manager.

“The new Amherst Dog Park is a great example of a collaboration between private citizens and the town,” says Jim Pistrang, Chair of the Dog Park Task Force. “The community recognized the need for a park, volunteers joined the Dog Park Task Force to design the park, establish the rules, identify funding sources, and Town officials and departments helped bring the park to reality.”

Ted Diamond, Vice Chair for the Task Force added, “I am happy that the Amherst community will finally have a place where all dogs can socialize off leash in a safe environment. This park will have benefits for both dogs and their owners for many years to come.”