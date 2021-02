NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews helped rescue a dog that fell through the ice in Northampton on Friday.

According to the Northampton Police Department, members from the Northampton police, fire and national wildlife refuge were called to Mt. Tom Road at 12:19 p.m. to help a dog that fell through the ice.

(Northampton Police Department)

(Northampton Police Department)

(Northampton Police Department)

(Northampton Police Department)

The dog named Bear was successfully rescued and reunited with his owner.