Domestic Violence Q&A panel held in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Domestic Violence continues to be a problem nationwide.

In western Massachusetts, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office handled more than 1,300 domestic violence cases last year alone.

In Northampton Thursday evening a panel of judges took part in a question and answer session with members of the community. They focused the discussion on restraining orders, and how judges handle them.

District Attorney David Sullivan said domestic violence numbers locally haven’t declined, in fact, they’ve increased slightly.

DA Sullivan told 22News, “I think people are more apt to come forward now particularly the elderly and folks who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, (LGBTQ) people because there’s less of a stigma in coming forward.”

Sullivan’s Task Force on Domestic and Sexual Violence and the Hampshire County Bar Association presented Thursday night’s judge’s panel.

