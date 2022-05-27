NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The district is receiving numerous inquiries from the community for donations after two disasters at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School this week.

During Sunday night’s strong winds and thunderstorms, the school lost part of its roof causing debris and pieces of wood to hang off the side of the building. The building inspector shut the building down until the repairs are complete. The students were moved to temporary locations.

On Monday afternoon, a fire was put out in one of the agricultural buildings. The Department of Fire Services said the cause of the fire was accidental and likely started by a hot exhaust pipe of a lawnmower coming in contact with combustible material.

Monetary donations can be sent directly to the school at 80 Locust Street, Northampton, Ma 01060 made out to “Friends of the Farm,” and an online donation link will be available soon. Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School has also created a list of new items that can be donated as they start to rebuild.

SVAHS Horticulture and Forestry Wish List for Donations

12Pointed Shovel – long handle
12Pointed Shovel – short handle
6Spade – long handle
12Spade – short handle
12Flat shovel – short or long
12Scoop shovel
6Pitch forks
12Mulch forks
12Edgers
12Iron rakes
12Spring rake
12Leaf rake
6Pick axe
6Mattock
6Grading rakes – 36″
2Post hole digger
64 prong cultivator – long handle
6Scuffle hoe
6Garden hoe
4Sod / grub hoe
6Street broom
6Smooth surface push brooms – 24″
6Wheelbarrows – metal / 6 cubic feet
6Tree planting bar
4Peavy
2Log jack
6Splitting maul – 6lb
6Splitting maul – 8lb
2Lawn rollers
4Aluminum screeding level – 6ft
12Felco hand pruners #2
12Loppers – 24 inch
12Folding pruning saw – 6 inch
12ARS Pro Series Pruning Saw – 13 inch
24Tree scale stick / cruising stick
2Angle grinders
2Power wood splitter
12Pressure treated timbers – 6x6x10ft
12Pressure treated timbers – 6x6x12ft
15Dell Chromebooks
1Chromebook Cart
2Smartboard Interactive Touchscreen
2Smartboard mount, wall or mobile
2Macbook or Dell Laptop

“Again, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you and we will rebuild, stronger and better than ever! #vikingstrong#therealsvahs❤️💪

Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School