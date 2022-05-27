NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The district is receiving numerous inquiries from the community for donations after two disasters at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School this week.

During Sunday night’s strong winds and thunderstorms, the school lost part of its roof causing debris and pieces of wood to hang off the side of the building. The building inspector shut the building down until the repairs are complete. The students were moved to temporary locations.

On Monday afternoon, a fire was put out in one of the agricultural buildings. The Department of Fire Services said the cause of the fire was accidental and likely started by a hot exhaust pipe of a lawnmower coming in contact with combustible material.

Monetary donations can be sent directly to the school at 80 Locust Street, Northampton, Ma 01060 made out to “Friends of the Farm,” and an online donation link will be available soon. Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School has also created a list of new items that can be donated as they start to rebuild.

SVAHS Horticulture and Forestry Wish List for Donations

12 Pointed Shovel – long handle 12 Pointed Shovel – short handle 6 Spade – long handle 12 Spade – short handle 12 Flat shovel – short or long 12 Scoop shovel 6 Pitch forks 12 Mulch forks 12 Edgers 12 Iron rakes 12 Spring rake 12 Leaf rake 6 Pick axe 6 Mattock 6 Grading rakes – 36″ 2 Post hole digger 6 4 prong cultivator – long handle 6 Scuffle hoe 6 Garden hoe 4 Sod / grub hoe 6 Street broom 6 Smooth surface push brooms – 24″ 6 Wheelbarrows – metal / 6 cubic feet 6 Tree planting bar 4 Peavy 2 Log jack 6 Splitting maul – 6lb 6 Splitting maul – 8lb 2 Lawn rollers 4 Aluminum screeding level – 6ft 12 Felco hand pruners #2 12 Loppers – 24 inch 12 Folding pruning saw – 6 inch 12 ARS Pro Series Pruning Saw – 13 inch 24 Tree scale stick / cruising stick 2 Angle grinders 2 Power wood splitter 12 Pressure treated timbers – 6x6x10ft 12 Pressure treated timbers – 6x6x12ft 15 Dell Chromebooks 1 Chromebook Cart 2 Smartboard Interactive Touchscreen 2 Smartboard mount, wall or mobile 2 Macbook or Dell Laptop