Don’t forget your mask when attending Thanksgiving gatherings

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a warning that’s echoed among health experts worldwide, no traditional Thanksgiving get-togethers this year.

But if you’re determined to celebrate as in years past, you’re encouraged to follow some housekeeping rules to help mitigate the spread.

Masks are now part of our daily attire and experts say they should come with you to Thanksgiving gatherings. When dinner is served, the CDC says to safely store your mask while eating and drinking.

Infectious disease doctors say masks not only protect you as the wearer but even more importantly, they protect the people around you.

“I’m absolutely going to wear a mask,” said Robert Noble or Northampton. “Thanksgiving is a time we tend to get together with our elderly people and knowing they are at much more of a threat and it’s much more dangerous for an elderly person to contract this virus. I think it’s taking a high risk to expose them to younger family members who could be asymptomatic.”

An important side note, the incubation time for COVID-19 is 14 days.

So just because you’ve tested negative ahead of Thanksgiving doesn’t mean you’re necessarily in the clear.