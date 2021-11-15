Don’t wait to shop! Holiday hours announced for Hampshire Mall, masks required

November is the new December; Shoppers encouraged to shop early and in person at Hampshire Mall to guarantee a successful holiday shopping season

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall has announced their 2021 holiday hours to encourage shoppers to start early and in person.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Hampshire Mall’s General Manager, Lynn Gray, retail experts say there may be significant delays with online shopping this year, including an unprecedented shipping backlog and unavailability of online product. Customers are encouraged to start shopping earlier and in person to guarantee to find the gifts on everyone’s list.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and will have extended hours on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The mall will closing early on Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and New Years Day. The mall will be closed on Christmas day.

Friday, Nov. 26: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28, Dec 5, Dec. 12: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 29 – December 18 Monday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec 19: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec 20 – Dec 23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Years Eve, New Years Day – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Hampshire Mall will open on Friday, November 26 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Additional store hours are below:

Arizona Pizza Company: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cinemark: First showing 11 a.m., last showing 10:20 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Interskate91: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

JCPenney: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

PetSmart: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

PiNZ: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Planet Fitness: 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

“November is the new December,” said Gray. “Given the expected challenges with online shopping this year, we cannot stress enough how important it is for holiday shoppers to begin their shopping earlier than ever and in person. Our tenants are stepping up with stocked shelves, additional seasonal employees and earlier deals and discounts to help ensure our shoppers have a successful holiday shopping season.”

Hampshire Mall also said that Santa will be coming to the mall in late November. More details will be announced at a later date.

Masks are required in Hadley to be worn in public indoor places regardless of vaccination status for those five years of age or older that went in effect on October 24. The Hadley Board of Health indicated the mask mandate is due to the Delta variants and rising cases in surrounding counties and communities.

According to the CDC, “Given what we know about the Delta variant, vaccine effectiveness, and current vaccine coverage, layered prevention strategies, such as wearing masks, are needed to reduce the transmission of this variant.”