EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Resilient Community Arts & The Color Collaborative will be hosting a doodle-a-thon to raise money for the Art is for Everybody Scholarship fund on Saturday.

Last year was their very first doodle-a-thon, which was very well attended in the rain, just like this year’s, according to a news release from the Resilient Community Arts & The Color Collaborative. The doodle-a-thon festivities are growing from last year, along with their fundraising goal has increased to $3,000 this year for the scholarship.

The Art is For Everybody Scholarship Fund (AESF) helps to keep programming access that is readily available to families, regardless of their socio-economic situation. The different activities that will be offered at the event include:

music acts include Daring Coyotes at 12:30 p.m.



professional local artists and our RCA students



Purchase RCA Merch and create your own DIY Tie-Dye!



Art Making Workshops Include: Mosaic Tiles at 11:45, Animal Sculptures at 2 PM

-all go fund donors will be able to sign up for a workshop upon arrival



Butcheria ~ Mt. Tom’s Ice Cream ~ The Waters Fine goods + coffee ~ Wonderland ~ Moonlit Sea Prints ~ Sacred Roots Healing ~ Comics n’ More ~ Easthampton Clay ~ Valley Arts Supplies ~ Platterpus Records ~ Book Moon. Winners will be announced at 2:00 p.m. Plus over 30 ft of doodling space for all to enjoy.

This event is free to attend and is open to the public, but it is recommended to get advanced workshop tickets at their website. The doodle-a-thon is taking place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Eastworks on Pleasent Street in Easthampton.